Benefits of 4-day work week touted by B.C. Greens, local companies

Moving to a four-day work week was once considered a non-starter for most institutions or businesses.

But the idea is receiving a thumbs up from local companies that have tried it, along with the B.C. Green Party, which is calling on the government to launch a provincewide four-day work week pilot to help workers find a better work-life balance.

"People are exhausted from trying to keep up with rising costs of living, inadequate health care, and working through a pandemic. Business owners and managers are facing a significant labour shortage and are struggling to keep employees," said B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau.

Leena Yousefi, founder of Vancouver's YLaw Group, said her company successfully adopted a four-day work week two years ago. The goal, she said, was to stave off the burnout, and mental health and family issues often seen in the law sector.

"I kind of looked at the numbers and said, 'You know, if I make 10 or 20 per cent less in exchange for my people being happier and taking a breath, then so be it, I accept it,'" she said. "But the results are we are actually making more money working four days a week."

Men in Kilts exterior home cleaning company went to a four-day work week to deal with worker fatigue and burnout.

"We were hearing stories and talk about the four-day work week ... and that seemed like the exceptional answer, so we decided to go for it," said Men in Kilts general manager Jason Roberts. "It's been about nine months now and we've found that we've at least matched and maybe exceeded production."

Men in Kilts' employees now work eight hours per day, Monday through Thursday, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off every week, according to Roberts.

"The point of the four-day week for us is to work less and live more," he said.

'Tides are turning,' says B.C. Greens MLA

At YLaw, employees work nine hours a day on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a 90-minute lunch break.

"We took a slightly different path," said Yousefi. "We take Wednesdays off because we find if we take three days off in a row, on Mondays we're just catching up with all the emails and inquiries."

In the U.K., 56 of 61 companies that participated in a recently ended six-month trial of the four-day work week have opted to continue with the program, including 18 companies who have made it permanent.

According to a story in the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper , the pilot project director said business productivity was either maintained or improved in every case, with a boost to staff well-being.

The B.C. Greens say it's time for the provincial government to incentivize a four-day work week with tax breaks.

"People can have more flexibility in where they live, and balance long commutes into the office," said Green MLA Adam Olsen. "The tides are turning in the business community in Canada, with many businesses saying the four-day work week is inevitable."