CBC photojournalist Ben Nelms nominated for 2022 national photography awards

CBC News Vancouver photojournalist Ben Nelms has been announced as a finalist in five categories of the News Photographers Association of Canada's 2022 National Pictures of the Year award.

This year, Nelms was nominated in five categories: Spot News, General News, Personality, Photo Story, and Photographer of the Year.

"I'm honoured to be able to document people and their stories in our communities. My hope every day is to take photographs that not only answer questions but that ask questions as well," Nelms said.

"I am privileged to be in many situations that the public cannot witness themselves, and I hope to bring awareness to those stories through my photographs."

Laura Holland, mother of Jared Lowndes of the Wet’suwet’en Nation, who was killed by Campbell River RCMP last year, during a news conference in Vancouver on Dec. 1, 2022. Nelms was nominated as a finalist in the General News category of the National Pictures of the Year award for this photo. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Nelms previously won in the General News (2021, 2020) and Picture Stories (2019) categories. In 2019, he was awarded the Photojournalist of the Year award from the association.

He has previously been nominated for multiple National Pictures of the Year awards, winning an award for photo story of the year in 2012.

Originally hailing from Edmonton, Nelms began shooting with CBC in April 2019.

The association says it will announce the winners in advance of its annual general meeting on May 28.