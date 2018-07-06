Wife of missing man Ben Kilmer pleads for information on his disappearance

The wife of a Vancouver Island man who went missing under suspicious circumstances in May made an emotional plea Friday for information about his whereabouts.

Ben Kilmer was reported missing to police on May 16 and has not been seen since.

Tonya Kilmer says his disappearance, deemed suspicious by investigators, makes no sense to her. The couple has two children.

"We are devastated, we are broken without this man," she said at an RCMP news conference in Victoria. "His loss has shaken us to the core and I need our love to shake you also, so that no one remains silent, so that no amount of fear, to come forward, exists."

Tonya Kilmer, wife of missing 41-year-old Ben Kilmer, says someone must know something about his suspicious disappearance on May 16, 2018. 0:34

Tonya and police investigators are asking people to continue to share Ben Kilmer's image and the details of his disappearance.

Since May 16, there has been an extensive search for the 41-year-old electrician from Cobble Hill around the 4000 block of Cowichan Lake Road involving police, search and rescue groups, family and friends.

On the afternoon of May 16, Kilmer's work van was found abandoned on Cowichan Lake Road west of Duncan with the engine still running.

A small amount of blood and some personal items were found inside the van, according to RCMP.

Kilmer was last spotted on surveillance video at a job site shortly before 11 a.m. that same morning.

Ben Kilmer is a 41-year-old electrician from Cobble Hill B.C. He has two children, aged five and two. (RCMP)

Now police are asking residents to check their rural properties, out-buildings and surrounding areas for any signs of Kilmer.

They are also asking for dashcam video from Cowichan Lake Road on May 16.

Tonya Kilmer believes someone must know something about her husband's disappearance.

'Please come forward'

"Cowichan Lake Road where Ben's van was found is a busy road," she said.

"How is there no evidence for him on foot ? How can a man, 190 pounds, a man who is so strong and [has] such love and devotion for his family not be seen?"

'This just doesn't make sense'

Tonya Kilmer described Ben Kilmer as a loving father and husband who enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his family.

"He loves deeply and unconditionally," she said.

"We said to each other over and over, we are going to show this world to our kids together … and this just doesn't make sense."

Tonya Kilmer says she is committed to finding her husband who went missing under suspicious circumstances on May 16, 2018 from Cowichan Lake B.C. 0:38

Tonya Kilmer is asking people to follow the Facebook page FindBenKilmer, but warned about false information and speculation on other pages about her husband's disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A missing persons poster for Ben Kilmer, which his family and friends have been circulating across Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Find Ben Kilmer)

With files from Megan Thomas.