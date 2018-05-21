Coroner rules Ben Kilmer's death a suicide

The B.C. Coroners Service report says that Vancouver Island electrician Ben Kilmer died by suicide.

The 41-year-old father-of-two from Cobble Hill became the subject of an extensive search after his work van was discovered abandoned on Cowichan Lake Road west of Duncan, B.C., in May 2018.

RCMP said the van engine was still running and a small amount of blood and some personal items were found inside.

Five months later, his remains were found by a hiker in a remote area seven kilometres away from where the van was left.

Andy Watson of the B.C. Coroners Service said the decision to release the report was only made after careful consideration of all the issues and concerns.

"The chief coroner ...found that the public interest in the disclosure outweighed the personal privacy of the deceased in this instance," said Watson.

"The brief summary of findings contained in a coroner's report serves to establish the facts, address speculation and quiet the public imagination."

If you or someone you know needs help, call the B.C. Crisis Centre Distress Line number at 1-800-SUICIDE or 1-800-784-2433.