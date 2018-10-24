Remains of missing Vancouver Island man Ben Kilmer found

The RCMP has confirmed that remains found last week near Duncan, B.C., are those of Ben Kilmer, a 41-year-old electrician from Cobble Hill who went missing under mysterious circumstances in the spring.

Foul play is not suspected.

​

Kilmer's wife Tonya posted an emotional letter on Facebook confirming the discovery.

She says on Oct. 17 the RCMP came to her house to inform her that a hiker had found her husband's body in a remote area near the Chemainus River.

A missing persons poster for Ben Kilmer, which his family and friends have been circulating across Vancouver Island. (Facebook/Find Ben Kilmer)

Kilmer's work van was found abandoned on Cowichan Lake Road, west of Duncan on the afternoon of May 15. The engine was still running and a small amount of blood and his personal items were found inside the van, according to RCMP.

The father of two was last spotted on surveillance video at a job site shortly before 11 a.m. PT that same morning.

An extensive search effort led friends and family turned up nothing. RCMP say Kilmer's body was found well outside the original search area.

