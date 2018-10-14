Beloved Surrey teacher remembered as a big man with a soft heart

Hundreds of people gathered in Surrey Saturday to mourn the loss of a beloved high school teacher Suminder Singh who died last week in a car accident.

The 55-year-old math teacher at Tamanawis Secondary School died on Oct. 5 when the SUV he was driving on Highway 15 (176th Street) in Surrey crashed into a tractor-trailer.

His death was met by an immediate outpouring of grief on social media for the teacher who always strived to inspire his students.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil at Tamanawis Secondary School in Surrey on Saturday. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Sukhmeet Singh Sachal, a former student, organized Saturday's vigil at the school.

"Calculus can be so boring, but he made it so much fun. You can ask any one of his students, and they'll say the same thing," Sachal said.

"He really did bring the community together, and now the community is here for him."

Former student Sukhmeet Singh Sachal organized Saturday's vigil. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Students fought back tears as they sat in rows in the school's gymnasium, lighting candles to honour their beloved teacher.

Surrey City Councillor Tom Gill, who attended the memorial, said Singh had touched a number of people in the community.

"This community doesn't have very many heroes, but when you look at the amount of people that have come to pay their respects, it's overwhelming," Gill said.

Singh's students are starting a scholarship in his name. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Singh's students have planned to launch a scholarship in his name. So far, they have raised nearly $15,000. The Mr. Singh Legacy Award will be awarded to students who embody Singh's positive influence and his passion for education.

"He was absolutely the biggest man. He worked out every day. He had muscles like iron man, but he had the softest heart. I think that's what differentiated him from other teachers. He made that personal connection through humour," Sachal said.

Suminder Singh leaves behind a wife and three children.

Singh's students have already raised $15,000 for the scholarship. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

With files from Jon Hernandez