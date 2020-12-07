'Belligerent' Victoria, B.C., man fined after refusing to don mask in restaurant

A Victoria-area man who allegedly became abusive after being asked to wear a mask inside a local restaurant has been fined under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act, according to the Victoria Police Department.

Police officers were called to the restaurant in the 1400-block of Store Street on Saturday just after 8:30 p.m., when staff reported that a patron refused to wear a mask when not seated, a statement from police said Monday.

Staff said when the man was asked to wear a mask, he became belligerent, started swearing at servers, and refused to put on the mask, even coughing in an exaggerated manner as he left, the statement said.

Police said it was then that officers arrived to detain the man, and issued him a $230 violation ticket for abusive or belligerent behaviour inside a public restaurant.

Under a ministerial order, masks are required to be worn by everyone in public indoor settings, including when not seated at a table at a restaurant.

Failure to comply with the order may result in a $230 fine under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

But it also exempts people with health conditions, physical, cognitive or mental impairments who cannot wear a mask, or anyone who cannot remove a mask on their own, including children under the age of 12.