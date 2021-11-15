Bell mobility outage in Western Canada due to weather conditions

Some Bell Mobility customers might experience outages due to "multiple fibre cuts" because of the rain and flooding in British Columbia, the telecom giant said in a statement to CBC News.

Parts of the province have seen up to 230 millimetres of rain in just 24 hours, and rainfall warnings remain in effect across southern B.C. Environment Canada is forecasting another 30 millimetres for areas that have been hit the hardest by relentless rainfall that began on Saturday.

There have been mudslides and localized flooding — including a flood that prompted the evacuation of the entire city of Merritt Monday morning.

Bell says it is working with its partners "to restore services as quickly and safely as possible."

Telus says there are no disruptions to its wireless network although it may appear so when Telus customers who attempt to phone or text someone on a network that is experiencing a disruption see that their calls and texts aren't going through.

It says its teams are also closely monitoring the B.C. storm.