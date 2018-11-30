Belcarra's first new mayor in 35 years wants change — but a Belcarra-sized amount

The political issues of Belcarra, B.C. aren't exactly the same as the other 20 municipalities in Metro Vancouver.

There are no traffic lights, sidewalks or a commercial district. Nestled between regional parks and the ocean, the quiet, dead-end streets weaving around little peninsulas have a total population of just over 600 people, and it's an affluent one — average household income in 2015 was $242,720, and a councillor estimates 70 per cent of homes have boats.

One of the ongoing concerns is protecting the newt population.

But in October's municipal election, Belcarra experienced the same sort of political upheavel seen in municipalities across B.C.

Ralph Drew, the mayor of 35 years, retired. His preferred successor, a councillor with over 20 years experience, lost. So did another veteran councillor seeking re-election.

It means 80 per cent of council has changed — but it doesn't seem like Belcarra is going to change much itself.

"People obviously spoke to looking for change, but nobody ran on the platform for Belcarra having a skyscraper, or an Ambleside or Lonsdale downtown, or even a two-storey thing," said Neil Belenkie, the new mayor.

"The conversations are always interesting, but no nobody wants to lose what makes it special."

Belcarra Mayor Neil Belenkie sits at his seat in the council chambers, which also doubles as his desk. Above him are pictures of previous councils in Belcarra's history, each of which included former mayor Ralph Drew. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

More openness and transparency

That doesn't mean Belenkie — a Harvard-educated entrepreneur, known in the community for his time as volunteer firefighter — isn't interested in making some internal reforms.

"This is a lot like a small business, in that there are few processes available," he said in the main room of the municipal hall, which doubles as his personal office, council chambers, and whatever the village needs it to be on any given day.

Protecting the newt population is an ongoing concern in Belcarra, as this sign in the regional park attests. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

"A 35-year mayor who did an unbelievable job has really left the village unchanged. We now have the ability to slowly change a little bit, but that process will be from scratch."

Chief on Belenkie's mind is improving communication and transparency, including updating the website from its current late-90s feel and providing more than a monthly address in the community newsletter.

"This is how it was ... limited information necessary because, just trust council to take care of it.

"That worked for everybody for a real long time," he said.

The need to provide more information in the small community was repeated by Carolina Clark, a new councillor who said rumours were rife during the campaign.

"It was really communication, transparency. We're such a small community, so it shouldn't be difficult to know what's going on with council," Clark said.

A tea house at the end of road

To Belenkie, that means creating more opportunities for residents to talk with one another — even through initiatives as simple as letting people meet up in the municipal hall to drink coffee.

"You might run into someone on a trail, or at the picnic area for a scheduled event, [but] if it's not at the … refuse and recycle centre, there's not a central area to meet," he said.

That's not entirely true, as Belcarra has one restaurant: a tea house, at the end of a long gravel road, that's only open 10 hours a week on a seasonal basis.

But Bryant Ko, owner of 8 Corners Organic Tea Room, is also hoping to open up Belcarra a bit.

"We're kind of disconnected from the rest of the world," he said, explaining his dream of working with Belenkie to have a few more events on his sprawling waterfront property, which includes Camp Howdy.

There's good things about being small, there's bad things about being small, let's focus on what we can do be because we're small," Ko said.

Belcarra's only restaurant is a seasonal tea house at Camp Howdy, which owner Bryant Ko, left, describes as an "upscale cafeteria." (Christian Amundson/CBC)

'Change, but not too much change'

Still, nobody is hoping to see Belcarra transform.

"People want change, but not too much change. People wanted new blood, more energy, different perspectives and more ideas," says Clark.

"But look at the background right here," she adds, pointing at the waterfront that looks toward Deep Cove.

"I always wanted to live on an island, but I never wanted to be a ferry ride away. We get that here."

Which is why even with the biggest change in Belcarra's political history, Metro Vancouver's smallest municipality will likely remain an island unto itself.

"We don't have a problem that we need to merge with anybody for," said Belenkie.

"While [neighbouring municipalities] might like to have our tax base, it's nice to be wanted, rather than been forced in a situation where you would lose your identity.

