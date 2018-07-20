Food restrictions lifted at Belcarra park after picnic-raiding bear fails to reappear

Food restrictions have been lifted at Belcarra Regional Park after a black bear was spotted weeks ago at a popular beach.

Metro Vancouver tweeted Friday morning that park-goers are once again allowed to grill and have picnics, and concession stands are now open.

Effective Friday July 20, food restrictions are lifted. Picnics and BBQs back on the menu. Concessions open. Bear aware measures remain. Do not leave food unattended. Dispose of trash immediately in the bearproof garbage bins.

Sgt. Todd Hunter with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said there had been no sign of the bear since a trap was set.

"The weather looks nice ... people want to use the park, and we're going to monitor very closely," he said.

"Depending on all the circumstances, we'll be prepared to re-deploy the trap."

Metro Vancouver is still warning people to not leave their food unattended and dispose of trash immediately in the park's bearproof garbage bins.

White Pine Beach in Belcarra, B.C. had to be closed to visitors due to the presence of a food-habituated black bear. 0:40

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza

