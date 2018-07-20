Skip to Main Content
Food restrictions lifted at Belcarra park after picnic-raiding bear fails to reappear

Conservation officers monitoring the situation 'very closely'

White Pine Beach in Belcarra, B.C. had to be closed to visitors due to the presence of a food-habituated black bear. (Antoni Kostka)

Food restrictions have been lifted at Belcarra Regional Park after a black bear was spotted weeks ago at a popular beach.

Metro Vancouver tweeted Friday morning that park-goers are once again allowed to grill and have picnics, and concession stands are now open.

Sgt. Todd Hunter with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said there had been no sign of the bear since a trap was set.

"The weather looks nice ... people want to use the park, and we're going to monitor very closely," he said.

"Depending on all the circumstances, we'll be prepared to re-deploy the trap."

Metro Vancouver is still warning people to not leave their food unattended and dispose of trash immediately in the park's bearproof garbage bins.

White Pine Beach in Belcarra, B.C. had to be closed to visitors due to the presence of a food-habituated black bear. 0:40

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza

