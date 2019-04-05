Beetlemania: Vancouver to begin treating parks for invasive pest

The Vancouver Park Board is preparing once again to treat city parks against the destructive Japanese beetle.

It was first discovered in B.C. in Vancouver's False Creek in 2017. The beetle, Popillia japonica, is an invasive pest that feeds on the roots of grass and the foliage of more than 300 plant species, ultimately causing the plants to die.

Treatment will begin April 7 at parks in the downtown area, as well as in the West End, Strathcona, Mount Pleasant, Fairview and Kitsilano neighbourhoods. It will continue into May.

Park board staff will treat large turf areas and small strips of grass around flower beds, shrubs and trees. Other public turf areas such as medians and boulevards will also be treated.

The beetle eats away at leaves leaving just the skeleton. (Enzo Zanatta/CBC)

Treatment no risk to humans, pets

Treatment involves applying a larvavcide called Acelepryn directly to the soil that is then ingested by the larvae of the beetle. A product called beetleGONE! will also be applied to landscape plants and tree foliage to control adult beetles feeding on the plants.

According to the park board, both products are not harmful to people or animals.

The parks will be kept open, but residents are asked to avoid turf areas and to keep their pets off of them while they are being treated. Park board staff and signage will be at each site to provide information.

Approximately 70 hectares of city and park lands will be treated.

Since 2017, when the beetle was first discovered, the City of Vancouver, along with the province and the federal government, have worked together on measures to prevent its spread.

It is anticipated the treatment will continue for several more years.