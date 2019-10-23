Beer and wine sales begin Thursday on some southern BC Ferries routes

Beer and wine will be available for purchase on three B.C. ferries that travel between Tsawwassen (Vancouver) and Swartz Bay (Victoria) starting Thursday.

Passengers who are 19 or older will be allowed to purchase either one five-ounce glass of wine, or one 12-ounce glass of beer — but only with a meal from the Pacific Buffet, and only on three southern route ferries: the Spirit of Vancouver Island, the Spirit of British Columbia, and the Coastal Celebration.

The year-long pilot project will be monitored and evaluated by BC Ferries staff.

Alcohol is already available on northern route ferries sailing to and from Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast ports.

BC Ferries had promised the beer and wine pilot project would launch by June but said the permitting process at B.C.'s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch took time.

Alcohol service will begin at 11 a.m. daily.