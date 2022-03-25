B.C. man wants to help Ukrainian beekeepers displaced by war relocate to Canada

A beekeeper in Creston, B.C., says the busy insects have taught him that when many people each take on a small task, they can have an outsized collective impact.

"There are so many lessons that come from our hives that also help us as human beings," says Jeff Lee from his home in the Kootenay region,

"One bee will produce maybe an eighth of a teaspoon of honey, but collectively, the hive can produce a living for us… If we can in one small way help to relieve the suffering for someone in the Ukraine, then that's what we'd like to do," Lee said on CBC's The Early Edition.

Lee, formerly a longtime journalist for The Vancouver Sun, hopes to help displaced Ukrainian beekeepers settle in Canada by sponsoring them to work at his operation, Honey Bee Zen Apiaries.

As beekeeping season approaches, Lee is ready to hire Ukrainian workers. Like other agricultural sectors in Canada, the beekeeping industry suffers from a lack of skilled workers, he says.

Ukraine is a large producer of honey now disrupted by war. Pictured is beehive in Atlantic Canada. (Submitted by Troy Fraser)

Lee said Ukraine is among the world's top producers of honey — along with Canada — and Canadian farms could benefit from Ukrainian workers.

However, Lee said he is motivated more by a desire to help than a need for labour.

"We feel helpless about what is going on and by doing this we are able to have some small measure of impact... The reality is that for anybody who has gone through a war, there's a lot of damage that's done to them."

Lee said they are prepared to wait for a family to be able to come to Canada, even if it takes a year or longer.

"We're here for the long game for this one."

Lee hopes that Canada's relaxed requirements for incoming Ukrainians will help propel his plan forward.

Across Canada?

Lee brought his idea forward to the B.C. Honey Producers Association, where he serves as an executive. He said the idea spread to the Canadian Honey Council, and he hopes to inspire beekeepers across the country to welcome Ukrainian workers.

President of the B.C. Honey Producers Association, Heather Higo, said like the honeybee itself, beekeepers across the world often work together to help each other.

"I think we do feel a kinship with each other … now we see the issue that's happening in Ukraine and how devastating it is and I think everybody just wants to offer support."

Higo said while there are many experienced beekeepers from Ukraine, getting in touch with them might be a challenge. Nonetheless, Higo hopes they can make it work.

"The idea is fantastic, there are a huge number of well-experience beekeepers in Ukraine."