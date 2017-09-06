Developer behind quashed Chinatown condo tower takes city to court over permit

The developer behind a proposed nine-storey condo tower in the heart of Chinatown is taking the City of Vancouver to court after it was denied a permit in 2017.

Beedie Holdings Ltd. is seeking a judicial review of the city's decision to deny it a development permit for a proposed market housing complex at 105 Keefer Street. A petition to the B.C. Supreme Court was filed on Aug. 16.

The project was met with fierce opposition from social housing advocates over several years of development proposals starting in 2014.

In November 2017, the city's development permit board ultimately denied Beedie Holdings' final application for a nine-storey tower with 100 per cent market housing and ground level cultural space. Board members said it did not meet technical zoning requirements for design aspects.

But according to the petition, the city's decision was inconsistent with recommendations made by the board's advisory panel, a separate urban design panel, and a staff report. It says the application was "in compliance with applicable by-laws, policies, and guidelines."

An artist's rendering shows the residential tower Beedie Development wanted to build at 105 Keefer St., in the heart of Vancouver's Chinatown. (105keefer.com)

The document says Beedie Holdings' application was met with hostility at several city open houses, and the board's decision to deny it a permit was made within a "politically charged" environment.

Beedie Holdings is seeking an order for the city to grant a development permit for the project, or "[in] the alternative, an order that the city be compelled to specify precisely what changes the petitioners must make so that a [development permit] will be granted."

A spokesperson from the city declined to comment on the petition as it is before the courts. Officials plan to file a response.

People opposed to the Keefer Street development applauded the development permit board's decision on Nov. 6, 2017 to reject the application. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

Cultural context

​The property is currently occupied by a parking lot that sits across from the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden and north of the Chinatown Memorial Plaza.

The proposed redevelopment met height requirements based on the 2012 Chinatown community plan passed by council. But board members ultimately concluded the design failed to satisfy contextual needs for the area.

"To meet the design test, they need to listen to and engage with the community more closely than they have so far," the city's chief planner Gil Kelley said at the time. City council recently introduced height restrictions for new buildings in the neighbourhood to preserve its character.

The south section of Vancouver's Chinatown was zoned in 2012 to allow towers if additional amenities were provided to the community. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

Local housing activist Shirley Chan was among many housing activists to welcome the city's decision to deny a development permit for 105 Keefer.

"The development industry has ruled this city for a long time, and we know that it doesn't do anything for affordable housing," she told CBC News.

Chan calls the corner at Keefer and Columbia streets one of the major gateways to Chinatown, and fears what Beedie Holdings' development could do to both the esthetic of the neighbourhood and overall housing affordability.

"I find it distressing that there doesn't seem to be any understanding that the community really doesn't want this to be there," said Chan.