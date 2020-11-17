Internet down in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., after beaver chews through fibre cable

Internet service is down for about 900 customers in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., after a beaver chewed through a crucial fibre cable, causing "extensive" damage.

In a statement, Telus spokesperson Liz Sauvé wrote that in a "very bizarre and uniquely Canadian turn of events," crews found that a beaver chewed through the cable at multiple points, causing the internet to go down on Saturday at about 4 a.m.

"Our team located a nearby dam, and it appears the beavers dug underground alongside the creek to reach our cable, which is buried about three feet underground and protected by a 4.5-inch thick conduit. The beavers first chewed through the conduit before chewing through the cable in multiple locations," the statement said.

Crews have brought in additional equipment and technicians to help expose the cable and determine how far the damage continues up the line.

The statement said the conditions are challenging because the ground above the cable is partially frozen. Telus warns that cellphone service in the area is likely to be spotty until the cable is repaired.

The company said it anticipates service will be fully restored by end of day Sunday.

Tumbler Ridge is a municipality in northeastern British Columbia with a population of about 2,000 people.