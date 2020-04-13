Long stretch of sunny skies and warm temperatures ahead for B.C.'s South Coast

Staying at home during a public health emergency is a little easier to bear when skies are sunny and temperatures are in the teens — and the great weather ahead may just be the silver lining for the troubled times we find ourselves in.

The forecast this week is very similar — if not identical — to what we've been experiencing for the past little while.

"In short, our forecast is: no rain, plenty of sun, and temperatures a little above normal for this time of year," says CBC Vancouver meteorologist Brett Soderholm.

Monday's temperatures will reach 14 C close to the water, while further inland daytime highs will get into the mid-to-upper teens.

The pleasant weather will make for some great blossom photos. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A few high clouds are expected to creep in Monday, and overnight lows will get down to around 5 C, which is normal.

"These conditions will repeat tomorrow, and the day after that ... and the day after that," said Soderholm.

By midweek, the temperature is forecast to warm up to 15 C and a very pleasant 20 C inland.

The persistent ridge of high pressure will bring Vancouver highs up to 17 C by Saturday, and a bit of cloud is expected Friday and Saturday.

But don't forget the sunscreen: The UV index on Monday is 5, or moderate, but on Tuesday it moves up to a high UV index rating of 6.

Vancouver International Airport has seen just 2.4 millimetres of rain so far this month. Since March 1 — the start of spring on the meteorological calendar — there has been only 43 millimetres of precipitation.