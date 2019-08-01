Beautiful British Columbia: We want to see your photos!

The CBC Vancouver wants to share more audience photos of beautiful British Columbia.

Morning fog over downtown Vancouver, horses grazing a field in Kitwanga in northwestern B.C., and a hilltop view overlooking Osoyoos are just some of the images we've received over the past few years.

We hope the following images inspire you to send us your own.

A cloudy day in Coal Harbour (Submitted by Anthony Wan )

A beautiful summer's day in Kitwanga with a great view of the Seven Sister's Mountain Range, as horses graze in a field. (Submitted by Bob Wall)

A family of raccoons hanging out after gathering the last of the season's cherries. (Submitted by Erick Thompson)

A chilly but stunning sunrise on the Nechako River at Cottonwood Island Park in Prince George. (Submitted by Vicki Brown )

A hilltop view of Osoyoos in the South Okanagan. (Submitted by Lorne Smithson )

Paragliding over Harrison Mills, B.C. (Submitted by Bill Nikolai)

Morning fog (Submitted by Paul Visosky)

Posted October 2018 (Submitted by Michael Mills )

Two eagles in the middle of Mud Bay, B.C., taken from a kayak. (Submitted by Carrie La Roue )

Smoky B.C., stay safe everyone. (David Luggi )

Send us your photos

The easiest way to reach us is through our new photo email: bcphotos@cbc.ca. This email is a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

When you send your photo, be sure to include: your name, where and when the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image.

We will always give a photo credit. We won't be using heavily edited photos or photo composites.

We plan to share the images on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. Photos may also be used during the supper hour, late night, and Our Vancouver programs.