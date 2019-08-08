Beautiful British Columbia! See what's in our audience gallery

This week, we have more photos showcasing B.C.'s natural beauty.

Many of the images in this gallery were taken over the summer, with most snapped over the B.C. Day long weekend.

This week's audience gallery includes photos of a recent camping trip to the Purcell Mountains, the Northern Lights above Loon Lake and a sunset view from the Powell River Wharf.

Enjoy the gallery and be sure to check back again as we will regularly update it to include new images.

Photo of B.C.'s Purcell Mountains during a recent camping adventure scouting out other peaks and hidden areas. (Mac Taliano)

A photo of Kootenay Lake taken during the morning. (Naasko Wripple)

Excited to share my sunset photo at the wharf in Powell River. Taken Aug 5, 2019, while waiting to take the ferry to Comox. (Joy Castro Daniel)

Bald Eagle on Dover Trail at Sandspit, Haida Gwaii, taken on Friday Aug. 2, 2019. (June Lussier )

Exploring the rugged shoreline of the Lower Arrow Lake. (Andy McDonald)

The northern lights from Loon Lake on B.C. Day at two in the morning. 'I actually saw the horizon glow right after dark and mistook it for lights from Merritt. As the night worn on it became obvious the glow was from the northern lights,' said Rod Saigeon. (Rod Saigeon)

North Pender Island sunset taken Aug. 4, 2019. (Paula Sanglap-Bono)

B.C. Day long weekend 2019 at Jones Lake. (Joy O'Hara)

Send us your photos

The easiest way to reach us is through our new photo email: bcphotos@cbc.ca. This email is a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

When you send your photo, be sure to include: your name, where and when the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image.

We will always give a photo credit. We won't be using heavily edited photos or photo composites.

We plan to share the images on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

Photos may also be used on television on CBC Vancouver News at 6 with Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe, CBC Vancouver News at 11 with Dan Burritt, CBC Vancouver News Saturday and Sunday with Lien Yeung and on Our Vancouver.