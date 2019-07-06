Burnaby's Ginger Sedlarova knows what some people call her decades-long love for the Beatles.

"Some people call it an obsession," she says, anticipating the question. "It's okay."

The self-described Beatlemaniac has adored the Fab Four since the age of nine — and she's not stopping now.

"My life has pretty much revolved around the Beatles," she says. "It makes me so freaking happy just to listen to them."

Paul McCartney performs in concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Over the years, Sedlarova, 50, has collected all sorts of Beatles memorabilia from pins to cushions to Pez candy dispensers and books.

The music by the legendary British rock band has been the soundtrack of her life.

"The songs I've heard a thousand-plus times, it's like hearing them for the first time again as soon as they start playing."

Sedlarova says she fell in love with the Beatles at age nine. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Much of her tchotchkes and treasures have been limited to one room in her house — at her husband's request — but this weekend, one item takes precedence.

"This is my ticket," she says, blowing a kiss to a printout taped to her bookshelf.

"This gets me in to see Paul ... It's the most important thing in the world to me right now. It's three-and-a-half hours of heaven."

"I love reading about the Beatles," says Sedlarova, about her collection of Beatles books and memorabilia. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Paul, of course, refers to Paul McCartney, one of the two remaining members of the band, who is in Vancouver Saturday night to perform as part of his Freshen Up tour.

"I’m 14 years old right now, and I won’t turn 50 again until Sunday," says superfan Ginger Sedlarova. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Some have said the 77-year-old performer is a little past his prime, but Sedlarova insists he plays the "best freaking show."

"People complain about the price of the tickets — hell, I do sometimes as well — but you get your money's worth with him ... he's freaking fantastic."

All of Sedlarova's Beatles trinkets are limited to one room of her house — at her husband's request. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

McCartney has always been Sedlarova's favourite.

"It started out because he was the cute one, but it grew into a really deep admiration for his ethics and his devotion to his family," she said.

Sedlarova even became vegetarian because of McCartney and his late wife Linda's work as animal rights activists.

"I don’t want to see normal people. My Beatles family gets this. You want to be with your fellow Beatlemaniacs," says Sedlarova. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

And Sedlarova won't be alone Saturday night: she'll be with other Beatles superfans at BC Place.

"I don't want to see normal people. My Beatles family gets this. You want to be with your fellow Beatlemaniacs," she said.

Ginger Sedlarova says going to the Paul McCartney concert will be akin to a holy experience. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Though most Beatles superfans stay "very hidden," Sedlarova says they can still find their way to each other.

"We recognize each other through pins, shirts, or someone will quote a line and your head will just spin and you'll say, 'You! You're my family.'"

She says Saturday's concert will be a "holy experience."

"It's like walking into church … All our family members are all there in the pews."

She pauses.

"He is a human being ... [but] I worship him. I can't help saying that."