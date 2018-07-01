Beating the bullets: U.S. company helping Canadian schools stay safe

According to its website, Tactical Institute is in the business of "real-time predictive threat detection."

But founder and president Bob Dowling has a simpler way of describing what his company does.

"We want to be ahead of the bullets," Dowling said, speaking from his home base in Washington D.C. "Basically, we monitor the internet and alert on threats."

TI's work was on display in B.C. earlier this month when an employee detected someone near the Okanagan posting messages late at night that alluded to a school shooting the next day.

The employee flagged the posts to Dowling who in turn contacted the Kelowna RCMP.

The next morning a youth was taken into custody at Salmon Arm Secondary school. The student is now facing one count of uttering threats.

3rd cross-border tip

It's not the first time the Tactical Institute has tipped Canadian authorities about online threats.

Last year the company alerted officials in both Calgary and Edmonton to posts threatening a school in each city. In both cases, a suspect was taken into custody.

Tactical Institute claims it has thwarted 22 potential school shootings in four years.

Clients of the company range from private individuals to federal agencies in the U.S., but TI has no Canadian clients and has never received payment for information shared with Canadian authorities.

"As a business we would love to get paid," said Dowling. "But as parents ourselves, our creed and mantra is basically, if we see something we're going to say something, regardless of whether we have a contract."

Staff of wounded combat veterans

Dowling, whose background is in the FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), founded the Tactical Institute in 2015 when mass shootings were on the rise in the U.S.

The company operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and almost exclusively hires wounded combat veterans. Staff work in virtual offices, either from home or their hospital.

Bob Dowling used his FBI and NCIS background to set up Tactical Institute. (Bob Dowling)

"My team, most have post traumatic stress, traumatic injuries, brain injuries and most can't sleep. It's hard to find good people to work [overnight] but I think I found them," he said.

Intelligence and instinct

Potential threats are uncovered using intelligence community techniques and technology, but Dowling says it's the veterans' experiences and instincts that are essential to the success of TI.

Simon Fraser University criminology professor and cyber crime expert Rob Gordon says there's a lot to like about Tactical Institute's business model.

"Monitoring activity online like that is a gem. I don't think the law enforcement agencies in Canada have ever had the resources to ever do that," he said.

"It's also something that doesn't require a person who is large in stature who can fire a gun."

No one from the RCMP was immediately available to speak to CBC about this story.

Dowling says TI also fills a social need by giving purpose to the veterans it employs.

"Here in the States, 22 veterans on average take their own life every day. And when I get a call at Christmas from someone saying 'hey Bobby D, thanks for giving me my life back,' it's one of the greatest feelings I've had in my entire career."

With files from Brady Strachan