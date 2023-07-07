Bears take a turn on backyard trampoline in Coquitlam, B.C.

CBC Reporter Sarah Galashan caught a rare sight when she took out her garbage the other day: two young bears wrestling on the family trampoline.

A CBC host was surprised to find two unlikely trampoliners in her backyard Wednesday night.

Sarah Galashan has lived in the area for years and is no stranger to bear encounters on her property, but she says finding them on her kids' play structure was a first.

"We live right on a greenbelt and we live in Coquitlam so it's not to be unexpected," she told CBC host Lien Yeung.

"But we have never… that trampoline gets left open all the time and we have never seen bears climb in."

Galashan, a host for CBC's News Network, captured a video of the bears walking — and sometimes flopping — on the trampoline.

In the video, she can be heard firmly telling the bears "out you come!" as they meander across the bouncy surface.

"That's right yes! Good, good, there you go," she shouted as one of the bears exits the trampoline through the safety netting that surrounds it.

Galashan says bear encounters are so frequent in the area that she's no longer afraid of the animals and has taught her kids about bear safety.

"I know they're not there for me, they're just looking for food and so we do everything we can to mitigate that."

Galashan says she is careful not to put out garbage that could attract bears until just before it's picked up.