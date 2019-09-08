Bears, boats and B.C.'s natural beauty: Check out this week's audience photo gallery

The CBC Vancouver News team wants to share more audience photos of beautiful British Columbia.

This week, we received dozens of photo entries from sunsets and sunrises to wildlife to shots of province's natural beauty.

We hope the following images inspire you to send us your own.

A field of sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival in Chilliwack. (Submitted by Rae-Dawn Ajabu ) A child enjoys the summer weather in the water at Porteau Cove. (Submitted by Arvind Dongriah) The boats at French Creek Marina, in Parksville, pictured under a brooding sky. (Submitted by Don Little) The unusual looking landscape at Buttle Lake, in Strathcona Regional District. (Submitted by Gwyn Wright) A shot of the sunset at Sidney Spit, taken from the cockpit of a boat on the water. (Submitted by Mark Trueman ) The legendary white Kermode Bear, also known as the Spirit Bear, wanders along a river in the heart of the Great Bear Rainforest on Princess Royal Island, on Aug. 30. (Submitted by Russell Sanderson) A woman and her dog frolic in front of the harbour at Snug Cove on Bowen island. (Submitted by Steve Felshern) A look out towards Howe Sound from a boat on a calm morning in the beginning of September. (Submitted by Maureen Coleman) A seal lazes on a rock over the Labour Day long weekend. (Submitted by Esther Chetner) A misty view from Nootka Sound Resort in Galiano Bay. (Submitted by Barbara Coates)

Send us your photos

The easiest way to reach us is through our new photo email: bcphotos@cbc.ca. This email is a dedicated address just for photo submissions.

When you send your photo, be sure to include: your name, where and when the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We will always give a photo credit. We won't be using heavily edited photos or photo composites.

We plan to share the images on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.

Photos may also be used on television on CBC Vancouver News at 6 with Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe, CBC Vancouver News at 11 with Dan Burritt, CBC Vancouver News Saturday and Sunday with Lien Yeung and on Our Vancouver.