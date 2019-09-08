Bears, boats and B.C.'s natural beauty: Check out this week's audience photo gallery
Send your snaps from across the province to bcphotos@cbc.ca
The CBC Vancouver News team wants to share more audience photos of beautiful British Columbia.
This week, we received dozens of photo entries from sunsets and sunrises to wildlife to shots of province's natural beauty.
We hope the following images inspire you to send us your own.
Send us your photos
The easiest way to reach us is through our new photo email: bcphotos@cbc.ca. This email is a dedicated address just for photo submissions.
When you send your photo, be sure to include: your name, where and when the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We will always give a photo credit. We won't be using heavily edited photos or photo composites.
We plan to share the images on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account.
Photos may also be used on television on CBC Vancouver News at 6 with Mike Killeen and Anita Bathe, CBC Vancouver News at 11 with Dan Burritt, CBC Vancouver News Saturday and Sunday with Lien Yeung and on Our Vancouver.
