Police say they've arrested a youth after a bear-spray attack on a Sikh teenager who was riding a bus in Kelowna, B.C.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier with Kelowna RCMP said in a statement that video shows the suspect assaulting and spraying the victim during an attack that took place both on and off a B.C. Transit bus on Monday.

Gauthier said the suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

In a previous statement, the Kelowna detachment said the 17-year-old Sikh student had been attacked by another teenage male and the motive was unknown.

The World Sikh Organization of Canada issued a statement saying it was deeply concerned by the incident, the second alleged attack on a Sikh student riding a bus in Kelowna this year.

In March, Kelowna RCMP said a Sikh international student was hit from behind as he got off a bus, and hate crime investigators were being consulted.

Gauthier said investigators looking into the latest incident have completed a preliminary report for the B.C. Prosecution Service and no more details about the youth arrested will be provided.

"While the effects of bear spray are extremely painful and may only be temporary, the effects of this young man's decisions will last much, much longer,'' Gauthier said in the statement.

"We condemn any acts of violence in our community and are thoroughly investigating this matter.''

The statement said anyone with information about Monday's attack should contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.