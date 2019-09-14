2 birds with 1 stone fruit: Kooteney fruit pickers feed needy families and keep bears away

A group of volunteers are picking fruit in the West Kooteneys for the dual purpose of keeping grizzly bears away and feeding families in need.

Kim Watt, the co-coordinator of fruit harvesting with Grizzly Bear Solutions, is based in North Shore, just outside of Nelson, B.C.

She says the program started because of an increased number of grizzly bears coming into town, attracted by the fruit trees.

"There's an area with an old population of old orchards and lots of trees that are not necessarily managed [so] there's lots of food for [the bears] when they do come down," Watt said.

Watt, and her co-coordinator Krista Robson, are seeking anyone with fruit trees in their backyard or old orchards without the time or ability to harvest the fruit.

Instead of leaving the fruit for the bears, they are organizing volunteers to pick the fruit. The bounty is then distributed between the volunteers, homeowners, and local organizations like daycares, elementary schools, and other community groups in need.

Watt says there's evidence — like partially eaten fruit and bear scat — that the bears are coming into town to eat the fruit. She says the volunteer pickers are bear aware. (Jakub Moravec/Shutterstock)

Watt says there's plenty of fruit to be picked. For instance, she says, volunteers picked nearly 1,500 pounds or 700 kilograms of fruit from one homeowner this week.

"Each volunteer took home about 200 pounds of fruit, so that was a unique situation because the homeowner didn't want any," she said.

Her group will be doing some canning and food preservation workshops so people have some ideas with what to do with the excess fruit. They're also planning on renting a fruit press later this month to make fresh juice.

Volunteers picked over 1000 pounds of fruit from an old orchard in Harrop. (Kim Watt/Facebook)

In the meantime, the bears are still making their way down to the orchards.

"There's definitely lots of signs that they're eating a lot of fruit right now," Watt said, adding that volunteers are bear aware when they're picking by staying in groups and scouting the area ahead of time to make sure they don't interrupt any bears.

Any homeowner in the area interested in having their fruit harvested can contact Grizzly Bear Solutions.