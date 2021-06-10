Bear put down in Port Moody described as 'extreme public safety risk'

Conservation officers put down an adult bear in Port Moody, B.C., this weekend after they say it charged a man in his backyard and entered a home with people inside.

The bear was destroyed on Sunday after frequenting the Wilkes Creek area and showing no fear of humans, according to officials.

"The escalating behaviour of this bear was very concerning to conservation officers and an extreme public safety risk," a spokesperson for the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in an email.

"We understand people are passionate about wildlife, but this bear was not a candidate for relocation — the risk to the public was simply far too great."

Officers say the bear appeared to be conditioned to eating human food and was feeding on trash. It had approached people to within "several feet" and was not easily shooed away.

Conservation officers are asking local residents to securely store their garbage, pet food, bird seed and any other potential foods to prevent them from attracting wildlife.