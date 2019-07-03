Bear activity prompts road closure in Coquitlam park
Oliver Road in Minnekhada Regional Park closed to keep people and animals safe
Metro Vancouver has closed off a road in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam, B.C., because of bear activity.
Vehicles aren't allowed on Oliver Road in an effort to keep both the bears and people safe.
The regional district says in an advisory that the closure is expected to last three months.
The decision to close the road "is based on bear activity in the immediate area, developing blueberry crops, and the potential for negative human-bear interactions," explained the advisory.
The advisory reminds people that "bears are wild, unpredictable and can run faster than humans over any type of ground".
People are asked to stay 100 metres away if they see a bear and to remain calm while slowly backing away.
The district says bears that become comfortable with people nearby can be more dangerous and could be destroyed.
To keep bears wild & people safe at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Minnekhada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Minnekhada</a> Regional Park, Oliver Rd inside the park will be closed to vehicles for 3 months. Pls use Quarry Rd Entrance. On-going bear monitoring will determine need for additional closures. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RegionalPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RegionalPark</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquitlam?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquitlam</a> <a href="https://t.co/2PdhxX7qIt">https://t.co/2PdhxX7qIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/AOxuiK79Ed">pic.twitter.com/AOxuiK79Ed</a>—@MetroVancouver
With files from CBC News
