Hwy 97 in northern B.C. closed after road incident: police

A road incident Wednesday has forced the closure of a northern B.C. highway, the site of two deadly collisions nearly six months ago.

In a release, RCMP said they closed Highway 97 in both directions, and advised drivers to avoid the highway while officers investigate the scene.

Police said they received reports of an incident involving two cars around 1:22 p.m. PT Wednesday, three kilometres north of Bear Lake, which is about 74 kilometres north of Prince George.

"The highway will remain closed for an extended period of time as emergency crews are working," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for Prince George RCMP, said in a written statement.

"Currently there are no detours available, and motorists are asked to check with DriveBC for updates before using the highway this afternoon."

⛔<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> is CLOSED 3km north of Bear Lake, north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofPG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofPG</a> due to a vehicle incident. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrinceGeorgeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrinceGeorgeBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YXS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YXS</a> <br><br>ℹ️ See Drive BC for updates: <a href="https://t.co/d0jO1o29kx">https://t.co/d0jO1o29kx</a> <a href="https://t.co/MUNvixDLnH">pic.twitter.com/MUNvixDLnH</a> —@DriveBC

Police did not provide further information on the incident or say whether there were any injuries.

2 deadly crashes on Hwy 97 last November

The highway was the site of two fatal car crashes almost six months ago.

On Nov. 6, 2022, a fatal head-on collision occurred on Highway 97 near Groundbirch, 49 kilometres west of Dawson Creek, close to the Alberta border.

One of the drivers died on the scene, while the other was sent to hospital with minor injuries. The highway was closed for almost seven hours afterwards.

A day later, another fatal collision happened on Highway 97 near Chetwynd — about 205 kilometres north of Prince George — where a pickup truck and a car collided, killing the car's two passengers, both women. The driver of the pickup truck appeared to be uninjured.

According to weather data from Environment and Climate Change Canada, northern B.C. experienced a few showers with a risk of thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP did not say whether weather and road conditions were a factor in the incident on Wednesday.