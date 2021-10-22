Conservation officers issue warning after black bear knocks over man in Tofino B.C.

Conservation officers in B.C. are warning people to stay away from a creek in the Tofino area, after a man was knocked over by a black bear last Friday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the angler was fishing in the Kootowis Creek area — near the intersection of Alaska Pines Road and Kennedy River Road — at around 2 p.m. PT on Oct. 15 when a black bear approached him from behind.

An investigation is underway and officers will continue to monitor the Kootowis Creek area. (BCCOS/Facebook)

"The bear made contact with the man, who was able to scare the animal away. Although the bear knocked the man over, he was not injured," the Conservation Officer Service said in a written advisory.

An investigation is underway and officers will continue to monitor the area and post warning signs.

A list of bear safety tips can be found on the province's website, and bear sightings can be reported to 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).