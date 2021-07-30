Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Interim injunction stops road construction through Surrey park

On July 30, Friends of Bear Creek Park and Force of Nature were granted an interim injunction over the City of Surrey in regards to the construction at Bear Creek Park. This injunction will be in place until August 19.

All construction is stopped until permanent injunction court date on August 19

Bailey Martens · CBC News ·
Residents rally outside Surrey City Hall to protest a new road in Bear Creek Park. (Sebastian Sajda)

The B.C. Supreme Court has granted an interim injunction to stop construction on a new road planned through a popular park in Surrey, B.C.

The interim injunction for the City of Surrey to stop building the road through Bear Creek Park is in place until Aug. 19, when the main injunction application is set to be heard. 

Friends of Bear Creek Park and Force of Nature filed for the injunction on Friday

"This is a great moment for the campaign to save Bear Creek Park," said Friends of Bear Creek Park organizer Sebastian Sajda in a written statement.

 "We are confident that the court will see the wisdom of ruling in favour of the environment when the main injunction is heard." 

Environmental groups argue the land should only be used for park purposes and the road should not be built without a public referendum.  

Despite the interim injunction, Friends of Bear Creek Park said they will continue to picket. 

"We're going to keep protesting until this road is completely stopped and the park is safe," said Friends of Bear Creek park member Bianca Li in the statement. 

The City of Surrey previously declined to comment saying the matter is now before the court.

$18M project

The idea of extending the road to connect through the park has been entertained in Surrey for more than a decade.

In May, council approved the road, which would extend 84th Avenue from King George Boulevard to 140th Street, and earlier this week approved the construction contracts.

The project is expected to cost nearly $18 million for construction and park improvements which include road, cycling and pedestrian pathways. 

Environmental groups say they're concerned about its costs and environmental consequences. 

 


 

