Explosive devices to scare bears banned in Vancouver over safety, noise issues

A popular backcountry item used to humanely deter bears has been banned from sale or use in Vancouver.

City council approved the ban on the small explosive devices known as bear bangers following a dramatic increase in complaints about noise and blasts at all hours.

A statement from the city says the use of bear bangers and other exploding animal deterrents, such as seal bombs or air bangers, are banned immediately and violators face a $1,000 fine.

Complaints about bear bangers have soared in several Vancouver neighbourhoods, with more than 500 reports to the city and police in the first half of 2020.

The city says police also have evidence bear bangers have been modified for use as improvised explosive devices, posing a threat to public safety.

Bear bangers sound similar to a rifle shot and are used to harmlessly frighten off bears.

The statement from the city says staff will now consult with animal control experts and others on a possible permitting system for the sale of the devices to professionals who need them for their work.

"Vancouver residents who use bear bangers and other exploding animal deterrents in the wilderness outside of the city may continue to purchase them online or in neighbouring municipalities," the statement says.