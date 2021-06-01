Man attacked by black bear at work camp north of Prince George
Injuries to the worker were serious but not life-threatening. Bear was killed by another worker
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating a bear attack that happened Monday night north of Prince George, B.C.
The provincial agency tweeted Tuesday that a man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an encounter with a black bear at his remote work camp site in northern B.C., shortly after 10 p.m. PT.
According to the Conservation Officer Service, the bear was killed by another worker after the attack. It said the victim received medical treatment on site and was later transported to a hospital in Prince George.
All remaining employees have left the work camp site, the agency tweeted.
BEAR ATTACK| The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCCOS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCCOS</a> is investigating a black bear attack north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrinceGeorge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrinceGeorge</a> that left one man with serious but non life-threatening injuries. <br><br>The attack took place shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, at a remote work camp site. The victim was a worker at the site.—@_BCCOS
Conservation officers are conducting a forensic investigation of the attack site to make sure there's not an ongoing safety concern.
The agency has yet to provide further details about the incident.
Prince George witnessed a surge in bear conflict calls last year. On average about 40 bears are put down by conservation officers in the area every year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?