Man attacked by black bear at work camp north of Prince George

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating a bear attack that happened Monday night north of Prince George, B.C.

The provincial agency tweeted Tuesday that a man was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an encounter with a black bear at his remote work camp site in northern B.C., shortly after 10 p.m. PT.

According to the Conservation Officer Service, the bear was killed by another worker after the attack. It said the victim received medical treatment on site and was later transported to a hospital in Prince George.

All remaining employees have left the work camp site, the agency tweeted.

Conservation officers are conducting a forensic investigation of the attack site to make sure there's not an ongoing safety concern.

The agency has yet to provide further details about the incident.

Prince George witnessed a surge in bear conflict calls last year. On average about 40 bears are put down by conservation officers in the area every year.