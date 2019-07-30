Man uses knife to fend off bear attack in remote B.C. backcountry
Quadra Island resident seriously injured in encounter with what appeared to be a grizzly
A B.C. man on a solo adventure in the backcountry north of Powell River was seriously injured this week when he was attacked by what appeared to be a grizzly bear, according to conservation officers.
The Quadra Island resident was carrying a knife at the time of Monday's attack and managed to stab the animal, scaring it off, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said in an email.
The man was biking and hiking by himself along a logging road near Ramsay Arm, about 65 kilometres northwest of Powell River, when the attack happened.
After fending off the bear, the injured man rode his bike to a nearby camp, where workers gave him first aid.
From there, he was transported to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Conservation officers are investigating the incident.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.