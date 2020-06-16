Bear attacks on calf, small dog reported in Cariboo, Prince George

A young calf in the Cariboo is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a bear.

Wyatt Bednarz and his family were heading to their lake house in the Cariboo on June 5 when they came across a bear chasing a two-month-old calf.

"We got closer, it got it down in the ditch and was attacking it," Bednarz told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"It was just on top of the calf. It was pretty aggressive."

Bednarz pulled over and he and his son Bradley started throwing things out of the back of their pickup truck — a tire iron and winch bars they have on hand for Berdnarz's trucking business — at the bear.

Meanwhile, Bednarz's six-year-old grandson Stryker sat in the truck and yelled "shoo, bear," and his wife took photos of what was happening.

Bednarz and Bradley picked up rocks out of the ditch and threw them and yelled at the bear for 15 minutes until they finally caught its attention. Then, the bear cub took off.

Bradley Bednarz held the calf until they could return it to its owner, 10 kilometres away from where it was attacked by a bear. (Submitted by Wyatt Bednarz)

When they got down to the calf, Bednarz said its innards were hanging outside its body.

"It was tore up pretty good," Bednarz said.

Bradley picked it up and sat in the back of the pickup truck, holding the calf as Bednarz drove to its owner's home 10 kilometres away.

The calf was taken to its owner's home and received medical attention. It's now back with its mother on its owner's ranch. (Submitted by Wyatt Bednarz)

There, the rancher pushed the young cow's organs back into its body and sewed it up and hoped for the best.

Bednarz said he has spoken with the rancher since, and the calf is doing well and back in the care of its mother.

Bear kills dog in Prince George

Last week in Prince George, a man was walking his small dog off leash in the Forests For The World, when it was attracted to the scent of a bear and ran into the bush. The bear it smelled carried it away, leaving its owner devastated.

"We live in bear country," said conservation officer Steve Eccles.

A dog owner was out for a walk with his small dog in Forests for the World in Prince George, B.C., pictured, when it was attacked by a bear. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Eccles said people should be aware of not only bears, but moose, bobcats and lynx when hiking on trails.

"They are wildlife corridors," he said.

"We encourage people to make a lot of noise, keep the dogs on leash, carry a whistle or bear spray whenever they're walking in wooded areas with their pets."