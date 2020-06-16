Bear attacks on calf, small dog reported in Cariboo, Prince George
Calf survives thanks to passersby, small dog not so lucky
A young calf in the Cariboo is lucky to be alive after a run-in with a bear.
Wyatt Bednarz and his family were heading to their lake house in the Cariboo on June 5 when they came across a bear chasing a two-month-old calf.
"We got closer, it got it down in the ditch and was attacking it," Bednarz told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.
"It was just on top of the calf. It was pretty aggressive."
Bednarz pulled over and he and his son Bradley started throwing things out of the back of their pickup truck — a tire iron and winch bars they have on hand for Berdnarz's trucking business — at the bear.
Meanwhile, Bednarz's six-year-old grandson Stryker sat in the truck and yelled "shoo, bear," and his wife took photos of what was happening.
Bednarz and Bradley picked up rocks out of the ditch and threw them and yelled at the bear for 15 minutes until they finally caught its attention. Then, the bear cub took off.
When they got down to the calf, Bednarz said its innards were hanging outside its body.
"It was tore up pretty good," Bednarz said.
Bradley picked it up and sat in the back of the pickup truck, holding the calf as Bednarz drove to its owner's home 10 kilometres away.
There, the rancher pushed the young cow's organs back into its body and sewed it up and hoped for the best.
Bednarz said he has spoken with the rancher since, and the calf is doing well and back in the care of its mother.
Bear kills dog in Prince George
Last week in Prince George, a man was walking his small dog off leash in the Forests For The World, when it was attracted to the scent of a bear and ran into the bush. The bear it smelled carried it away, leaving its owner devastated.
"We live in bear country," said conservation officer Steve Eccles.
Eccles said people should be aware of not only bears, but moose, bobcats and lynx when hiking on trails.
"They are wildlife corridors," he said.
"We encourage people to make a lot of noise, keep the dogs on leash, carry a whistle or bear spray whenever they're walking in wooded areas with their pets."
With files from Daybreak Kamloops and Daybreak North
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.