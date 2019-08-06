Beano the albino crow making himself at home on the Sunshine Coast

When Beano first arrived at the wildlife centre in Gibsons, B.C., the centre's owner assumed he was a seagull.

Beano was dropped off at the Gibsons Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre by a good Samaritan who rescued the white bird from drowning last August. He is actually a rare albino crow, and this month marks his one-year anniversary at the centre.

Irene Davy, the centre's co-owner, said Beano will never be released into the wild, because his colour makes him an easy target for predators.

Instead, he spends his time at the centre, delighting staff with his antics and guests with his unique aesthetic.

"Anyone who sees Beano, he makes them smile," said Davy, who called him a crow ambassador because he helps people see how intelligent and full of personality crows can be.

Poopy prankster

"He's mischievous. He's cheeky [and] he's loud," said Davy, who explained he also can't see that well, which is a common trait for albino birds.

Beano manages well though, despite being vision challenged. Davy said he has gotten used to a routine and has memorized his surroundings, such as where his perches are.

But he is also a bit of a brat.

"He likes to be the boss," said Davy, who has heard from volunteers that Beano likes to wait until staff are under his perch and then, well, poop on them.

"That Beano, he did it again!" said Davy, imitating what she hears from the crow's targeted victims.

The white crow will remain at the centre —which also permanently houses two owls — for his own protection.

How the centre's volunteers will protect their heads from Beano's surprises remains to be seen.

To meet Beano the crow and hear Irene Davy talk about him, see the audio link below: