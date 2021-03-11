Victoria Police rule Beacon Hill Park death a homicide

Victoria Police are launching a murder investigation into the death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park one week ago.

Patrol officers were called to the south side of the park, near Dallas Road, just after 6 a.m. on March 3, after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman. The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Victoria Police major crime unit investigators and BC Coroners Service have determined the death to be a homicide.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has assumed conduct of the investigation and is asking for the public's help in identifying potential suspects.

Victoria homicide investigators are searching for witnesses in the following areas between the hours of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3. (Victoria Police Department)

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the following areas between the hours of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, to call the VIIMCU Information Line at (250) 380-6211:

Lower Cook Street near Beacon Hill Park.

Lower Douglas Street near Beacon Hill Park.

Dallas Road between Douglas Street and St. Charles Street.

The area of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.

Investigators are particularly interested in any dash camera video from drivers in the area, or security camera footage.

The homicide is not believed to related to a fatal camper van fire in Beacon Hill Park on March 4.