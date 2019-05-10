Beached grey whales in Delta's Boundary Bay spur rescue effort
A rescue effort is underway to free two grey whales that have become beached in Delta's Boundary Bay.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Vancouver Aquarium en route
A rescue effort is underway to free two grey whales that have become beached near Centennial Park in Boundary Bay in Delta.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is on the scene with refloatation devices and a vessel, a spokesperson said.
He added that the public is urged to stay at least 100 metres away from the animals for safety.
The Vancouver Aquarium is also sending crews to respond to the incident, a spokesperson said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.