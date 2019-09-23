Beachcombers television series to return to screens as animated show

An animated version of B.C.-based show The Beachcombers is in the works.

Nick Orchard, who worked on the original show as the production manager, made the announcement during the show's 50th anniversary celebration on Oct. 1 at Molly's Reach, a cafe in Gibsons that was regularly featured in the show and still operates today.

Created by L.S. Strange and her late husband Marc Strange, the original show follows the adventures of two men, the 'beachcombers,' who make a living by salvaging stray logs along the coastline.

The idea to create the animated series came to producer Blair Peters last year when he was sitting in Molly's Reach.

"I saw these characters on the wall and I was like 'why not bring this great show to a whole new legion of fans?'" said Peters, who resides on the Sunshine Coast.

He partnered with Orchard, and the two struck a deal with the show's original creators.

Now they are working with animators and some of the show's original writers to develop the series.

"Beachcombers was, and still is, an iconic show and one of the biggest shows really in Canadian television," said Orchard.

"At it's heart, Beachcombers was a family show that told stories with comedy, some drama and heart. . . and many messages were slipped in through that comedy and the drama."

Filmed on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast, The Beachcombers was one of the longest running series in Canadian television history, airing on CBC for 19 seasons from 1972 until 1990.

The cast and crew of The Beachcombers on the final day of shooting in July 1990. (Jackson Davies)

While L.S. Strange won't have a hands-on role in the series, Orchard said she will be "standing by, cheering us on."

The Beachcombers was ahead of its time in terms of representation of Indigenous characters on screen, according to Orchard. He said they hope to carry that forward in the animated version.

"We were doing environmental issues, we were doing Indigenous story lines, we were all about those things way ahead of the time and we'll continue to do those same things going forward."

Orchard said the goal is to bring a whole new audience to the show, in addition to those who watched the original show.

"Our notion of the show is not to delve into nostalgia. . . the characters — we bring them forward to present day."

Peters said they hope to get a broadcaster on board by next spring.

"We're really excited to dive in over the next few months and see where this goes," said Peters.