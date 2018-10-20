BCVotes: British Columbians head to the polls — and pose for the camera

It's finally here! It's municipal election day across the province and eligible voters are casting ballots — and sharing the voting selfie.

Many municipalities across the province are encouraging voters to take selfies to celebrate their civic pride — but make sure it's outside the polling station because some municipalities say taking a photo inside is a violation of privacy.

And be wary of photographing your ballot. In the City of Vancouver, for example, section 125(3) (b) of the Vancouver Charter states that no one may reproduce a ballot (this means via photograph as well).

We did the thing! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VancouverVotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VancouverVotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanelxn18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanelxn18</a> <a href="https://t.co/254ndTDXvQ">pic.twitter.com/254ndTDXvQ</a> —@timubl

Keep the great photos coming <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyBC</a>. Wear, share & use <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/surreyvotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#surreyvotes</a>! <a href="https://t.co/UTc9xZm5nL">pic.twitter.com/UTc9xZm5nL</a> —@CityofSurrey

I did it! In and out with plenty of time to enjoy my lunch break. You’re stuck with these people for four years making decisions that affect you (their impacts lasting even longer)...you can take 15 mins to vote 🗳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VictoriaVotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VictoriaVotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/RbknXjP4Vk">pic.twitter.com/RbknXjP4Vk</a> —@itspaxxton

@chickenpeepo Rock the vote! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PGVotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PGVotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rockthevote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rockthevote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/youthvote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#youthvote</a> <a href="http://t.co/WLmsJeC0OQ">pic.twitter.com/WLmsJeC0OQ</a> —@MelanieJadeA

Got my vote on at lunch today👍. If you don’t vote, you can’t complain😜 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beinvolved?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beinvolved</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/haveyoursay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#haveyoursay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/civicelection?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#civicelection</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kelownavotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kelownavotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/engagedcitizen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#engagedcitizen</a> <a href="https://t.co/EtjNXkykL4">pic.twitter.com/EtjNXkykL4</a> —@s_ward12

It’s a privilege to vote with the two people who are the reason for my existence. They’re the reason I have the privilege of taking part in democracy and freedom of speech as a Canadian <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MunicipalElections2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MunicipalElections2018</a> ✔️📨✏️ <a href="https://t.co/WnVec73p3b">pic.twitter.com/WnVec73p3b</a> —@Zahra_Premji

Yay we did it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyVotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyVotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/QgGmRppj4p">pic.twitter.com/QgGmRppj4p</a> —@L8_4_Bed

Vote for change in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nanaimo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nanaimo</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VotingMatters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VotingMatters</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/democracy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#democracy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nanelxn18?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nanelxn18</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nanaimovotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nanaimovotes</a> <a href="https://t.co/QFoJDz4waO">pic.twitter.com/QFoJDz4waO</a> —@Sarah_Dreaming

My 84 year old grandma got ready and just went to vote. What's your excuse not to? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SurreyVotes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SurreyVotes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Surrey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Surrey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vote</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BcPoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BcPoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/6ycJ2q1aeR">pic.twitter.com/6ycJ2q1aeR</a> —@KaranvirThiara