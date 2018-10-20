Skip to Main Content
#BCVotes: British Columbians head to the polls — and pose for the camera

If you didn't take a voting selfie, did you even vote?

In what's becoming a tradition, voters are posing with their voting stickers for a voting selfie after casting their ballot in today's province-wide municipal elections. (Dan Burritt/CBC)

It's finally here! It's municipal election day across the province and eligible voters are casting ballots — and sharing the voting selfie.

Many municipalities across the province are encouraging voters to take selfies to celebrate their civic pride — but make sure it's outside the polling station because some municipalities say taking a photo inside is a violation of privacy.

And be wary of photographing your ballot. In the City of Vancouver, for example, section 125(3) (b) of the Vancouver Charter states that no one may reproduce a ballot (this means via photograph as well).

