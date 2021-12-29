B.C. teachers' union urges province to delay start of school in new year

The president of British Columbia Teachers' Federation (BCTF) is urging the province to delay the start of the winter term in public schools as cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 mount.

Several social media messages posted by the BCTF and retweeted by union president Teri Mooring say provincial and district officials "need to do much more'' if they intend to keep schools open in January.

"We're in a new pandemic ... and we're in a situation where we have a very highly transmissible variant that impacts people that are even vaccinated," Mooring told CBC News.

She said giving school staff and teachers extra time to ensure a safe reopening of the schools is needed, especially as thousands of students are still unvaccinated.

"We feel like there's going to be a good possibility that a lot of staff and students will be impacted by Omicron," Mooring said. "And we're concerned that we're going to see really high case counts in schools."

The union is urging the province to make eight changes, including free N95 masks and rapid tests in all schools, staggered class, recess and lunch times, and ramped up testing and vaccinations during the winter break.

Mooring is also recommending the province prioritize teachers and support staff for boosters as well as improve ventilation systems for all schools.

"We anticipate that January is going to be very difficult in schools," she said. "We have overcrowded schools and overcrowded classrooms already. It's really difficult to keep students separated, especially when you're not reducing class sizes."

Request for remote learning

Jennifer Heighton, the co-founder and director for Safe Schools Coalition B.C., says she wants the province to implement online learning again for the new year, at least until community transmission of the Omicron variant is lower.

"If COVID is circulating in the air a lot more and Omicron is so contagious that it doubles every two to three days, putting student in classrooms without these mitigating measures is not the best thing to do," Heighton said on CBC's The Early Edition.

She's urging the province to follow Ontario and Quebec's move to to provide HEPA air purifiers and better masks.

"Quebec has provided CO2 monitors for their classrooms. Ontario has provided HEPA air purifiers ... so it's not like what we're asking for hasn't been done before," Heighton said.

She said only about 35 per cent of children age five to 11 have had their first shot, which means many students from kindergarten to Grade 6 are not at all protected against the Omicron variant.

"Community spread of Omicron is to the point that testing centres are overwhelmed," Heighton said. "That means there's going to be illness running through classrooms right from the beginning.

"That's not acceptable."