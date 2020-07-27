B.C. teachers call for smaller class sizes and stricter mask regulations

The B.C. Teachers' Federation is calling for smaller classes sizes and stricter face mask regulations when schools start up again next month.

In a release, the union said many people are worried that the government has not done enough to ensure the safety of teachers, students and families, especially in light of the sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases in the province recently.

"B.C. teachers and the families they go home to need more protection." said BCTF president Teri Mooring.

"The government's learning groups concept will work for contact tracing, but the plan doesn't include adequate preventative measures within the learning groups."

Earlier this month, Minister Rob Fleming announced that students will begin returning to school on Sept. 10 and will be sorted into learning groups — clusters of 60-120 students that are meant to allow for social interaction while limiting the potential for widespread COVID-19 transmission.

Fleming said face masks will be mandatory in high-traffic areas like hallways and on buses, but not in classrooms.

In Wednesday's release, the BCTF is asking for further government action on six points: