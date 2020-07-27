B.C. teachers call for smaller class sizes and stricter mask regulations
Students, teachers and their families need more protection, B.C. Teachers' Federation says
The B.C. Teachers' Federation is calling for smaller classes sizes and stricter face mask regulations when schools start up again next month.
In a release, the union said many people are worried that the government has not done enough to ensure the safety of teachers, students and families, especially in light of the sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases in the province recently.
"B.C. teachers and the families they go home to need more protection." said BCTF president Teri Mooring.
"The government's learning groups concept will work for contact tracing, but the plan doesn't include adequate preventative measures within the learning groups."
Earlier this month, Minister Rob Fleming announced that students will begin returning to school on Sept. 10 and will be sorted into learning groups — clusters of 60-120 students that are meant to allow for social interaction while limiting the potential for widespread COVID-19 transmission.
Fleming said face masks will be mandatory in high-traffic areas like hallways and on buses, but not in classrooms.
In Wednesday's release, the BCTF is asking for further government action on six points:
- Reduce classroom density to allow for better physical distancing.
- An option for remote learning, especially for medically complex children or those who have a close family member who is medically compromised.
- Dedicated funding for improvements to school ventilation and HVAC systems.
- Mandatory wearing of face masks for adults and students 10 years and older when physical distancing is not possible.
- Retrofitting schools with physical barriers for safety where physical distancing is not possible.
- Funding for additional cleaning of high-touch surface areas.
- Accommodations for teachers who are immunocompromised or have chronic health conditions.
