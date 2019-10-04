Teachers' federation cries foul over public statement on negotiations

Negotiations to reach a new collective agreement between B.C. teachers and the province have reached another bump in the road.

The B.C. Teachers' Federation (BCTF) is crying foul after information about the talks was made public.

A statement was posted by the B.C. Public School Employers' Association (BCPSEA), saying the teachers' federation had rejected an offer to renew the current provincial collective agreement, along with a two per cent annual wage increase over a three-year term.

The post was taken down, but the BCTF says it shouldn't have happened.

"It's disappointing that BCPSEA violated the media blackout imposed by the mediator," said BCTF president Teri Mooring in a statement.

The collective agreement between the BCTF and the employers' association expired June 30.

Mediator David Schaub has been tasked with filing a report, expected to be delivered Nov. 1, on where both parties stand.

'It's a bit provocative'

Former Vancouver School Board chair Patti Bacchus is calling the situation a "gross oversimplification" of what she's told actually happened.

"It looks to me like it was done intentionally," Bacchus added. "I don't know how we would get a statement like this accidentally ... it's a bit provocative."

Here's the #BCPSEA statement re bargaining.Sounds like talks have with the @BCTF have hit an impasse. #bced

That type of behaviour is not new, added Bacchus, claiming the association acted similarly when she had to deal with them as chair.

The employers' association says a media blackout has been requested and won't comment on the matter.