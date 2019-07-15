BCIT students warned after sexual misconduct incident on campus

Students at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) are being warned by the institution of an incident of sexual misconduct that occurred on campus Friday night.

According to an email that was circulated to students, the incident involved "inappropriate touching of a BCIT community member by a passing male on a bike."

The incident occurred at the track and field area of the Burnaby campus on Friday at around 6 p.m.

BCIT Safety, Security, and Emergency Management were informed, and the institution is now reviewing video footage from the area.

"While such incidents are rare at BCIT, we are committed to ensuring ongoing campus safety. We take these incidents very seriously," the email to student reads in part.