BCIT classes, exams cancelled as BC Hydro reports power outages

Students at BCIT's Burnaby campus were asked to leave campus, as classes and exams were cancelled on Monday, following a power outage.

According to BC Hydro, 12,000 customers in Vancouver and Burnaby lost power at about 11:20 a.m. Monday, due to an equipment issue at the Horne Payne substation.

Company spokesperson Kevin Aquino said equipment tripped at the substation, but customers should expect power to be restored sometime around 1:30 p.m.

BCIT posted an update on social media a little after 2 p.m., saying evening classes would go ahead as scheduled, as power had been restored across much of the Burnaby and CARI campuses.

"Most on-campus services like the library, gym, and food outlets will remain closed until regular operating hours tomorrow, April 9," said a tweet from BCIT.