BCIT classes, exams cancelled as BC Hydro reports power outages
Exams and classes at BCIT's Burnaby campus have been cancelled but evening classes back on as power restored
Students at BCIT's Burnaby campus were asked to leave campus, as classes and exams were cancelled on Monday, following a power outage.
According to BC Hydro, 12,000 customers in Vancouver and Burnaby lost power at about 11:20 a.m. Monday, due to an equipment issue at the Horne Payne substation.
Company spokesperson Kevin Aquino said equipment tripped at the substation, but customers should expect power to be restored sometime around 1:30 p.m.
BCIT posted an update on social media a little after 2 p.m., saying evening classes would go ahead as scheduled, as power had been restored across much of the Burnaby and CARI campuses.
"Most on-campus services like the library, gym, and food outlets will remain closed until regular operating hours tomorrow, April 9," said a tweet from BCIT.
