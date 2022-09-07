BCGEU reaches tentative agreement with province after weeks-long strike

The largest union in B.C. said it has reached a new, tentative contract agreement with the province after seven months of negotiations and a two-week strike by public-service workers.

A statement from the B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) confirmed Wednesday an agreement was reached after nine straight days of bargaining with the B.C. Public Service Agency.

"Bargaining is never easy and this has been a long and challenging round," said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith. "I'm proud of the work our committee has done."

The BCGEU posted a list of what it described as "highlights" from the new three-year agreement, including general wage increases and other temporary or one-time payments.

The union said it hasn't yet set a voting date to ratify the agreement, which covers 33,000 public service workers. The union, which has 86,000 members in total, had cited workload and staffing as key problems when its public service members voted to strike in June.

Employees at four liquor and cannabis distribution centres walked off the job for two weeks in August during the strike. The action briefly hampered the flow of alcohol and cannabis to government-run stores, though private stores were unaffected.

Workers later refused to work overtime.