More job action looms in B.C. as talks between province and public service union collapse

One of the largest unions in British Columbia says talks with the government have broken down.

A statement from the B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU) said negotiations with the Public Service Agency, which bargains on behalf of the province, collapsed Monday.

"To say we are disappointed is an understatement. Despite our best efforts to bridge the gap, government has refused to table a proposal that meets our members' key demand of cost-of-living protection," said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president.

Nearly 95 per cent of union members employed in the public service industry — including correctional officers, administrative staff and government employees — voted last month in favour of striking.

They cited skyrocketing inflation and the need for cost of living-based wage protection as primary factors.

The BCGEU statement said initial discussions with the government were positive, but talks hit an impasse when the province refused to counter the union's latest wage proposal.

Smith said the government's offer amounts to a wage cut.

In a statement, the province said it believes both sides will get past the deadlock.

"Bargaining is a dynamic process and we all recognize that this round includes even more than the usual challenges," read an email Tuesday. "We believe that the parties are committed to reaching negotiated settlements that work for everyone at the table."

The statement said the BCGEU is now planning strategic, targeted job action and finalizing essential services with the assistance of the Labour Relations Board.

More than 180 collective agreements covering nearly 400,000 workers must be renewed in B.C. this year. The strike vote gives the union the mandate to strike if wage demands are not met.