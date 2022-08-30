BCGEU ending strike in 'good faith' after progress in contract negotiations
Negotiations seeing 'significant progress' this week, union says
A two-week strike by workers with the largest union in B.C. came to an end on Tuesday, as the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) announced its members who work in the public sector were making headway in negotiations with the provincial government.
A statement from the union said representatives were making "significant progress" at the bargaining table this week.
The two sides will continue to meet in hopes of finalizing a tentative contract agreement, but in the meantime, the union's workers are going back on the job "as a sign of good faith," the BCGEU said.
"The union's overtime ban has ended — effective immediately — and preparations are underway to stand down picket lines at B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch locations," the statement said.
The union, which represents about 33,000 public-service workers across the province, began limited job action on Aug. 15.
Picket lines were set up outside B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch locations in Delta, Richmond and Kamloops along with the wholesale customer centre in Victoria, prompting the province to ration the quantity of certain alcohol products that consumers could purchase in a single transaction.
Last Monday, the union brought in a ban on overtime work.
The union and provincial government have agreed not to comment further on negotiatons while they're ongoing, according to the BCGEU.
