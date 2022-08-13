B.C.'s largest public sector union issues 72-hours strike notice

The bargaining committee representing more than 33,000 public sector workers in B.C. issued 72-hours strike notice Friday afternoon following an impasse in negotiations with the province.

The British Columbia General Employees' Union says job action could begin as of 2:46 p.m.on Monday.

Nearly 95 per cent of union members employed in the public service industry — including wildfire fighters, social workers, sheriffs and correctional officers and employees in B.C. liquor and cannabis stores and warehouses —voted in favour of striking on June 22.

"Our members have been crystal clear since Day 1 that their priority this round of bargaining was cost of living protection for their wages," said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president and the chair of the union's public service bargaining committee.

The most recent collective agreement between the bargaining unit and the Public Service Agency, which bargains on behalf of the province, expired on April 1. Negotiations began on Feb. 8 and reached an impasse on April 6.

The union and the government's bargaining arm, the Public Service Agency, met again in July, but talks collapsed.

The two sides got together earlier this week.

"Exploratory discussions were held, and the bargaining committee unanimously decided a return to the table would not be fruitful at this time," the union said in a statement.