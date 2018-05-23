Union announces targeted job action at B.C. liquor distribution centres as strike notice expires

The British Columbia General Employees' Union (BCGEU) says Monday it will set up picket lines at four provincial liquor wholesale and distribution centres as it begins targeted job action.

The union, which represents about 33,000 public-service workers across B.C., issued strike notice Friday and is to be in a legal strike position by this afternoon.

It said picket lines will go up at 3:30 p.m. PT outside B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch centres in Delta, Richmond and Kamloops, as well as the wholesale customer centre in Victoria.

"This is a revenue-generating business for government," said union president Stephanie Smith, speaking to the decision to target liquor distribution centres.

"One of the other things, of course, that needs to be taken into consideration is that there are some positions within the public service that are very highly essential and we have to be very thoughtful about what job action we can take and its impact."

The contract between the BCGEU and the Public Service Agency expired April 1.

There have been sporadic talks since April 6, but the union rejected an invitation from the agency for another meeting last week, saying it would "not be fruitful."

Smith has said wage protection is the top concern of her members as inflation climbs dramatically. She said the union wanted to avoid a strike, but had no choice after the last seven months of bargaining ended without a deal.

"We're hopeful that this job action provides some incentive for our employer, the government, to invite us back to the table with a meaningful proposal that meets the demands our members gave us," she said.

If the government does not come back to the table, she said the union will assess and "escalate" its job action further.

LISTEN | BCGEU president speaks to union's decision to picket liquor distribution centres: