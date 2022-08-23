BCGEU and province to return to bargaining table

The union representing thousands of public service workers will resume bargaining talks after more than a week of job action, it says.

Some members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) have been on strike for eight days, setting up picket lines at the four liquor distribution centres across B.C.

Yesterday, the union announced an overtime ban for all members except for B.C. Wildfire employees.

The BCGEU represents more than 33,000 workers in the province. Nearly 95 per cent of union members voted in favour of a strike earlier this year.

Wage protection in the form of cost of living adjustments and acknowledgement of workload and staffing issues are the priority for members, the union says.

On Monday, the Public Service Agency (PSA) told CBC it had made its "most generous offer in 30 years," including wage increases of 11 per cent over three years, a signing bonus and "some" inflation protection and believes its proposal is fair.

The BCGEU, which says it was invited back to the bargaining table by the PSA on Monday night, describes the development as "significant" and says it is the direct result of current job action. The union says job action will remain in effect until further notice.

Both the PSA and BCGEU have agreed to a media and member blackout during negotiations.

More negotiations resuming in B.C.

Collective bargaining is also slated to resume on Thursday between nine unions and the Health Employers Association of B.C., affecting more than 60,000 health-care employees in the province.

One of the nine unions, the Hospital Employees Union (HEU), says negotiations were paused to show solidarity with the BCGEU's strike action.

Their last collective agreement expired on March 31.

The HEU says wages are the key issue in its negotiations.