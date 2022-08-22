BCGEU declares overtime ban as job action enters 2nd week
Only B.C. Wildfire Service employees are advised to accept overtime hours, according to union email
The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is calling on members to refuse overtime as it enters its second week of job action, in an effort to secure higher wages and acknowledgement of heavy workloads.
According to an email sent to members, only B.C. Wildfire Service employees should be accepting overtime hours.
This comes after a week of job action in which picket lines were set up at four liquor distribution centres across the province.
The BCGEU represents more than 33,000 public sector workers in B.C. Nearly 95 per cent of union members who work directly for the provincial government voted in favour of the strike in June.
Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president and the chair of the union's public service bargaining committee, has said the union's top priority is wage protection.
It is asking the government for a cost of living adjustment (COLA) in the new collective agreement, which means future pay raises would be tied to inflation.
In its email to members, the union says the overtime ban has been introduced to get the government to acknowledge chronic understaffing, high turnover and excessive workloads employees are faced with.
"The impact of excessive overtime on workers includes high turnover, burnout and physical and psychological health risks — it's unacceptable and unsustainable," the email says. "Excessive overtime also jeopardizes the services you provide and the families and communities you support."
The union says the strike and overtime ban will continue "until further notice."
With files from The Canadian Press
